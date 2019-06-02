Body Scanners will installed in 84 airports in the country

The union government has instructed to install body scanners in 84 airports in the country by 2020 March. In other 105 airports, the body scanners will be installed by the end of 2020. The process will be finalized by 2021.

The new body scanners will be installed in the airports to replace the current metal detectors and scanners.

The circular sent to all airports in the country points out that the present metal detectors used in airports and walk-through scanners cannot detect non-metal objects and explosives. But the body scanners can detect all kind of metal and non-metal objects. The circular also instructs how to conduct scanning of passengers and their valuables.