British Airways back in Pakistan air route

Ending a decade long flight suspension, the British Airways will resume the Pakistan air route on Sunday.

British Airways canceled their flights to the nation following a hotel bombing in 2008. The suicide bombing devastated the Marriot hotel in Islamabad and killed around 54 people. The attack was carried out by Fidayeen – e – Islam. The group then conducted the blast to restrict American interference in the nation.

The British Airways pulled out from services declaring that they gave prime importance to the security of customers and staff. The airways reconsidered their decision last December.

The new airport in Islamabad is more secure and ease the air traffic in the nation. The new decision of British Airways will boost the economy a well. For the past many years, there was only PIA servicing between the nations.