Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Clash on trade and regional security; “War with US would be a disaster” says China

Jun 2, 2019, 05:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Amid the tension between China and the US over the US support for self-ruled and democratic Taiwan. The Chinese defense minister asserted that the war with the US would be a complete disaster of the world.

Speaking on Sunday at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s premier defense summit, China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe warned the United States not to meddle in security disputes over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

“Perhaps the greatest long-term threat to the vital interests of states across this region comes from actors who seek to undermine, rather than uphold, the rules-based international order,” Shanahan said.

It was the latest exchange of acerbic comments between the two sides as their ties come under increasing strain due to a bitter trade war, U.S. support for Taiwan and China’s muscular military posture in the South China Sea, where the United States also conducts freedom-of-navigation patrols.

 

Tags

Related Articles

These are the most beautiful TV actresses in India : See Pics

Mar 12, 2018, 08:36 am IST

Right or Wrong, but P.M Modi’s Cloud Theory is Being Searched by these Nations

May 14, 2019, 09:02 am IST

“Rehana Fathima Gets a Red Carpet Welcome, Sasikala Teacher Dealt With Police”: BJP Leader Slams Kerala Govt’s Dual Stand

Nov 17, 2018, 03:52 pm IST

Unseen pictures of Mollywood beauty Honey Rose; See pics

Feb 9, 2018, 01:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close