Driver-less Train goes wrong way; crashes and 14 injured

A driverless five-car train which is running in Suburban Tokyo went in the wrong direction injured fourteen passengers. The train crashed into the buffer stop, Japanese police asserted.

Local media reported that the injury is serious but not life-threatening.

The train hit the buffer stop at Shin-Sugita station after traveling the wrong way for about 20 meters (65 feet), Akihiko Mikami, president of the train operator, said in a midnight press conference.

Among accidents that have made headlines are a collision involving an autonomous Uber vehicle that killed a pedestrian and a fatal crash that involved electric car maker Tesla’s “Autopilot” feature, both of which occurred last year in the United States.