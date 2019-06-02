Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Driver-less Train goes wrong way; crashes and 14 injured

Jun 2, 2019, 06:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

A driverless five-car train which is running in Suburban Tokyo went in the wrong direction injured fourteen passengers. The train crashed into the buffer stop, Japanese police asserted.

Local media reported that the injury is serious but not life-threatening.

The train hit the buffer stop at Shin-Sugita station after traveling the wrong way for about 20 meters (65 feet), Akihiko Mikami, president of the train operator, said in a midnight press conference.

Among accidents that have made headlines are a collision involving an autonomous Uber vehicle that killed a pedestrian and a fatal crash that involved electric car maker Tesla’s “Autopilot” feature, both of which occurred last year in the United States.

Tags

Related Articles

Atlas Ramachandran to be released soon; reason is this former chief minister

Dec 31, 2017, 06:40 pm IST

Khelo India Youth Games: Abhinav Shaw becomes youngest gold medalist

Jan 14, 2019, 07:19 pm IST

Constable under arrest, acid attack between husband and wife

Nov 17, 2017, 04:16 pm IST

BJP announces candidate for Vice President poll

Jul 17, 2017, 07:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close