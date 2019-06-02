Latest NewsGulf

Eid Al Fitr Holidays: Sharjah airport issues advisory for passengers

Jun 2, 2019, 10:11 pm IST
The Sharjah Airport Authority has issued an advisory for passengers traveling through the airport during Eid Al Fitr holidays. The Airport Authority has advised all passengers to arrive and report early at the Airport to avoid missing their flights. The airport authority has been implementing special procedures to ensure all passengers a comfortable experience at the airport.

A majority of expats and other residents living in the UAE fly to their home country on Eid holidays. The Airport is expecting around 2,50,000 passengers in Eid holidays.

Earlier UAE based airliners Fly Dubai and Emirates also has instructed the passengers to leave early to the airport due to the traffic delays and the rush at the airport.

