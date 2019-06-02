‘Foreign Portfolio Investors’ infuse Rs. 9,031 crore in Indian capital markets in last month

According to the latest depositories data released the overseas investors pumped 9,031 crore rupees into the Indian capital markets in last month. They invested in the Indian market on the hope that more business-friendly measures following the BJP’s landslide victory in the general elections.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) infused around 7,920 crore rupees into equities and 1,111 crore rupees in the debt market during second to -31st of May, taking the cumulative investment to around 9,031 crore rupees.

Prior to this, they had invested a net 16,093 crore rupees in April, 45,981 crore rupees in March and 11,182 crore rupees in February in the capital markets (both equity and debt).