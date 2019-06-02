Latest NewsBusiness

‘Good days are back for KSRTC’: Earns record revenue in last month

Jun 2, 2019, 05:34 pm IST
Good days are back for the state-run public transport service Kerala State Transport Corporation. In the last month, the KSRTC grabbed a record revenue.

In May the corporation has earned 200.91 crore rupees as revenue. This revenue was earned without running any special service. The record revenue was earned by scientifically and rationally arranging the services and launching new chain services.

Although the chain service of super fast has created some difficulty in the initial stage. It has been rescheduled to avoid problems. Many requests to start new chain services from the Malabar region is received by the KSRTC management. The KSRTC has also started many inter-state services also.

