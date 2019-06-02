Latest NewsNEWSSports

Kohli injures thumb during practice ahead of WC opener: Reports

Jun 2, 2019, 04:55 pm IST
Most teams in the World Cup got their campaign and India will be the last team to start the same on June 5. The Indian Team has played a couple of warm-up games to get into the groove ahead of the tournament and are sweating in their opening game.

Now the reports have been asserted that the Indian Captian Virat Kohili now has reported injuries in his thumb during the practice at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart Was seen applying spray on the 30-year old’s right thumb.

Kohli was also seen leaving the ground with his thumb immersed in ice water.

India will be playing their first world cup match against SouthAfrica on Wednesday

