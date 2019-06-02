Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“Many in South learn Hindi as second language but nobody in North learn Malayalam or Tamil : Sahasi Tharoor

Jun 2, 2019, 06:37 pm IST
The Congress MP who is also the former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor has asserted that the solution to the three language formula is not by abandoning the idea but ensure another better implementation.

“The solution is not to abandon the three languages formula but to implement it in a better manner,” said Tharoor when asked to comment on the new draft policy of National Education, which recommends among other things three languages formula in schools.” he asserted.

“The new government really needs to do a thorough review of our Pakistan policy and decide in what ways and how they will pursue the matter. As you know the Pakistani government was not among the one invited for the Prime Minister’s swearing-in unlike 2014, so the question that comes up is whether we are going to allow a negative feeling on both sides or whether some serious efforts have to be made to change this relationship,” he added.

