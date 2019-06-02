Maoist Attack; Jawan killed and other four injured; Report Inside

A Sashastra Seema Bal Jawan was killed and other fours were injured in an encounter between the security forces and the Maoists in Dumka District of Jharkhand early on Sunday, police said.

The reports have been asserted that at least five ultras were injured in the encounter but they retreated into the forest of Taldangal where a search operation has been going on, Superintendent of Police Y.S. Ramesh said.

The Maoists fired on the joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police around 3:30 a.m. after noticing the personnel, who also retaliated.

During the encounter. five SSB personnel suffered bullet injuries and one of them identified as Niraj Chetry, a resident of Sonitpur district in Assam, died. Of the four others

Chief Minister Raghubar Das paid his tribute to the deceased jawan and said the entire state is with the bereaved family. He said the State is committed to rooting out the Maoist menace.