N.K.Premachandran MP attacked in Kollam; 4 LDF workers arrested

Jun 2, 2019, 06:17 pm IST
Kollam MP N.K.Premachandran was attacked by some people in Kollam. Two UDF supporters were assaulted in the violence. The incident occurred during the felicitation program for the newly elected MP at Chathannoor.

The LDF workers blocked the vehicle of MP. THe police has arrested the LDF workers. After this, a group of LDF activists attacked the UDF workers. Two UDF supporters were severely injured in the violence. Policemen also got injured.

4 LDF workers were arrested by the Police. The UDF activists have blocked the Paravur-Parippally road.

