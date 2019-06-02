Naveen Patnaik retains Hinjili seat, resigns from Bijepur

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has resigned from Bijepur constituency in Baragarh district while retained the Hinjili assembly seat in Ganjam district. Patnaik informed this to Surjya Narayan Patro, Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly through a letter.

Patnaik had successfully contested the recently concluded Odisha Assembly Elections from both Hinjili and Bijepur constituencies.

The chief minister also expressed his gratitude and thanked the people of Bijepur for their love and support.

Biju Janata Dal president Patnaik was sworn in as Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth term in a row on Wednesday.