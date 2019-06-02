Rahul will pay his gratitude to Wayanad: Visit schedule is here

After the tremendous election victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the general election, Rahul Gandhi will visit his constituency on 7th June.

He will reach Calicut Airport by 11:30 am in a special aircraft. His visiting schedule is as follows:

Kaalikavu: 3 pm

Nilampoor: 4 pm

Eranad, Edavanna: 5 pm

Areekodu: 6 pm

After addressing the people in these places he will then leaves to Mukkam.

Rahul’s candidature was a national focus. He contested in two constituencies. He lost the Congress stronghold Amethi to BJP candidate Smriti Irani. But Wayanad saved his prestige by giving a majority of around five lack votes.