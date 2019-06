After swearing in as the Union Minister of Defense Rajnath Sing is about to visit Siachen on Monday. The Indian Army chief Bibin Rawat will accompany him.

The visit is to examine security measures. As it is the first visit undertaken by him after becoming the defense minister, it has drawn huge attention.

Siachen is the highest war field in the world situated in India- Pak border. The minister will call on the soldiers and officials there.