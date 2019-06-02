‘Separate statehood is Palestine’s right’: OIC summit support Palestine

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has stated that separate statehood is Palestine’s right.

The summit showed its disappointment over America’s stand in this issue. America recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel which triggered International discussions. Many Islamic leaders stated that peace in Palestine is the main agenda of OIC.

‘Together for future’, is the theme of this time’s IOC summit. It is presided over by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in Mecca.

The summit condemned the recent attack unleashed on UAE oil ships and pointed out that maritime security is the responsibility of International society.

OIC has 57 member nations. It was established in 1969 with 24 members. Now it has grown into the second largest intergovernmental organization after Un.