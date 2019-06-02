State government impose a dress code for secretariat employees

The Tamil Nadu state government has announced a dress code for the state secretariat.

The women employees can wear Sari, Salwar Kameez and Churidar. Shall is mandatory with the Churidars. All dresses must be in light colors. Men employees must wear formal pants and shirts. The circular released on May 28 also directs that all men employees can also wear Dhotis.

Chief secretary of the state Girija Vaidyanathan has released the circular. Although the employees have the freedom to wear the dresses they like. But the dress code circular was released to ensure decent dressing inside the office, she clarified.

The higher officials in the state have explained that there was widespread discontent among the public about government employees wearing jeans and t-shirts in office.