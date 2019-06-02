UGC to seek explanation directly from Deepa Nishanth over Plagiarism

The principal of Kerala Varma College submitted a report to the UGC on the plagiarism row involving Deepa Nishanth, lecturer of the college. A probe was not conducted as no one had lodged a complaint, the report submitted to the UGC mentioned.

The UGC had earlier directed to submit a report after an investigation. The report was submitted after seeking opinion from all at the staff council meet. The UGC is likely to seek an opinion directly from Deepa based on the report.

The report has mentioned the steps taken by Cochin Devaswom Board as the college is under it. The board sought an explanation from Deepa following the complaint of All Kerala Private College Teachers Association (AKPCTA). She was later exempted from the fine arts advisory panel. All these things were mentioned in the report submitted to UGC.