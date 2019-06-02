Violin Maestro Balabhaskar’s death: Mysteries yet to be unfold says relatives

Balabhaskar’s death has been a shock to the entire state. It continues to stir the headlines as Balu’s family raises many questions over his death. The suspicions were there but it took a new turn after one of Balu’s assistant got arrested in a gold smuggling case. Another assistant who is suspected is missing.

One of his well-wisher Priya Venugopal’s facebook post shares their suspicions over the events happened after Balu’s death. She points out the things which seem fishy, and it goes like this:

1. Who visited Balu on the fateful day even strict restrictions were made? Did that person has any role in his death?

2. Why did the lady (Latha) who was present in the hospital disappear after his death?

3. What was her intention in making Balu’s managers her confidant?

4. Why were Vishnu and Thampi reluctant to give Balu’s aadhar card for autopsy procedures?

5. Why didn’t they hand over the police reports to Balu’s family?

6. Who informed the accident first?

7. Arjun, who is suspected of driving the car, is the nephew of Latha, and why this is not pointed out?

8. Who planned the trip which is said to be a temple visit for the daughter, even though Lakshmi couldn’t enter the temple due to menstruation? Who compelled them to leave the hotel room in the night itself?

9. Lakshmi’s bag contained many jewels on the day. Why did she carry this much for a one day trip? Does it have any relation with the recent arrests?

10. Who is insisting to create the fake testimonial that Balu was driving the car when doctors had pointed out the other possibilities?

11. Why doctor’s testimonials were not included?

12. Why was Lakshmi reluctant to see Balu’s relatives after she regained consciousness?

13. Why can’t any relatives visit Lakshmi now?

14. Why did the relatives were avoided in Balu’s death rites?

15. Who has decided to sell Balu’s violins without even discussing to his mother or teacher?

16. Lakshmi has posted that she doesn’t know Vishnu or Thampi personally. But Balu’s car, ATM card and many things were in the custody of Thampi, Vishnu was taking her for the medical reviews?