VIRAL POST; Neymar shares video of chat with woman who accused him of rape

Jun 2, 2019, 07:19 pm IST
Nemar who is acclaimed as the most expensive footballer in the industry has taken to his Social Media account, Instagram a seven-minute video in which he denies the rape accusations against him.

Neymmar is also sharing the wats app chat with the lady who is accusing him.

In the video we could see the lady sharing her pornographic tinged pictures.

Neymar claims that he has been a victim of an extortion attempt by a lawyer claiming to represent the accuser.

According to the police report, the unnamed woman told investigators in Sao Paulo that she met Neymar on Instagram and he suggested they meet in Paris. Neymar’s assistant sent her plane tickets and on May 15 she checked in to the Hotel Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe, according to her account.

 

