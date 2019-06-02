What’s the message that Pope sends through his ‘Romanian Pilgrimage’?

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has conducted a pilgrimage to Romania overcoming the old age weaknesses.

The Carpathian soil showered its love to the holy supreme in the guise of heavy rain. Nothing affected him. He offered Holy Mass at Marian Church in Transylvania. The rough weather forced him to take the journey through broken roads.

In spite of all the hurdles he reached the destination and addressed the devotees waiting there. He urged to forget all the past divides and ask them to unite for the path ahead. Bucharest, the capital is also there in Pope’s three-day-long visit.

Twenty years ago, when the former Catholic chief John Paul visited the country. The Orthodox government rejected his visit to Transylvania- a Catholic dominated city. Transylvania was part of Hungry which was later added to Romania after the First World War.