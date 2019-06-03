After expels from party,Congress leader Abdullakutty again praises PM Modi

Continuing his lauding of Modi, former Congress leader A P Abdullakutty, has sort of warned those going about condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not to indulge in Modi bashing consistently and in effect, degrade the reputation of Kerala. He was speaking to media after getting expelled from the Congress for his recent pro-Modi comments.

Abdullakutty was expelled for calling Modi the true follower of Gandhian values.

“The ideology of the Congress party in Kerala has changed when it changed hands, i.e. from Chennithala to Mullapally Ramachandran. I have only one request: don’t degrade Kerala by going about with grudge against Modi and badmouthing him consistently. It is Mullapally and V M Sudheeran who had turned Congress workers against me. I’m not power-hungry and my only aim is development,” Abdullakutty reacted.

Following his controversial FB post, KPCC had sought his explanation and today Mullapally clarified that Kutty’s expulsion was effected after his explanation was found to be sarcastic.