Amitab Bachan reveals why he married Jaya !!

Amithab and Jaya who worked together in the films like Sholay, Silsila, Abhimaan, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and more is the ideal couple to many in Hollywood.

On his 46th wedding anniversary, Amitabh Bachan has asserted that he will open up why he choose to marry Jaya.

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed he choose to marry Jaya after his father told him they could go on a trip together only if they are married. This was after Amitabh told his father that they wanted to go for a vacation to London. Amitabh further said they got married the very next day and flew to London at night.

“I dress up in formal marriage Indian .. get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done .. my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insist he would drive me to the wedding .. the substitute for the tradition horse… off I went .. wedding over in a few hours .. done .. Mr and Mrs proclaimed .. over !!,” he wrote.