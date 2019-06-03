BREAKING; IAF AN-32 aircraft goes missing near china border with 13 people onboard

An Indian Air Force transport aircraft has gone missing after taking off from an airbase in Assam. The reports have asserted that the aircraft has last connected around 1 pm today.

13 people were onboard the plane, including eight crew members and five passengers.

The Indian Air Force has deployed all the resources available to locate the aircraft.

The plane lost contact around 35 minutes after taking off.

The Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground is located near the China border.

In July 2016, Indian Air Force An-32 transport aircraft disappeared over the Bay of Bengal with 29 people onboard. The plane had taken off from an airbase in Chennai and was headed to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.