Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

BREAKING; IAF AN-32 aircraft goes missing near china border with 13 people onboard

Jun 3, 2019, 04:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

An Indian Air Force transport aircraft has gone missing after taking off from an airbase in Assam. The reports have asserted that the aircraft has last connected around 1 pm today.

13 people were onboard the plane, including eight crew members and five passengers.

The Indian Air Force has deployed all the resources available to locate the aircraft.

The plane lost contact around 35 minutes after taking off.

The Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground is located near the China border.

In July 2016, Indian Air Force An-32 transport aircraft disappeared over the Bay of Bengal with 29 people onboard. The plane had taken off from an airbase in Chennai and was headed to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Tags

Related Articles

 NDA will form the government, may get 300 +, predicts Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll

May 19, 2019, 06:55 pm IST

Grand-Alliance fields ex-BSF jawan who complained of ‘bad food’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi

Apr 29, 2019, 07:03 pm IST

Maruti Suzuki To Launch Four New Products

Jan 22, 2018, 05:16 pm IST

Ceasefire violation in LoC: India lodges strong protest with Pak

Jan 17, 2019, 09:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close