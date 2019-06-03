CPI Workers Attack N.K Premachandran’s Vehicle

Kollam: N.K Premachandran M.P who was going to Poothakulam panchayath from Paravoor municipality was attacked by CPI-CITU workers. They stopped his car and in the struggle that followed two persons who were in M.P’s pilot vehicle was injured.

Police have taken the CPI workers who attacked his vehicle into custody. UDF alleged that the attack was without any provocation. The names of those who were arrested have not been revealed yet.

Premachandran had secured a stunning victory at Kollam Loksabha constituency in the Loksabha elections and it seems the opposition has still not been able to digest his victory.