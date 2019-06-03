KeralaLatest News

(FACEBOOK POST)”Flood Victims Have Not Even Got their Rs 10000 Help, But Pinarayi Govt Spending Lakhs On this Flat of Lekshmi Nair” Check Out the Shocking Revelations of K.M Shajahan

K.M Shahjahan, Former Political Secretary of V.S Achuthanandan has come out with strong criticisms against Pinarayi Government. He alleged that the government has spent the fund meant for flood relief to modify the flat of LAw Academy authorities- Lakshmi Nair- Narayanan Nair family.

Pinarayi Government’s flood relief measures have reached nowhere. Leader of opposition, when he visited the flood-affected areas got over 4000 complaints from 11 taluks which says they haven’t got the preliminary relief of Rs 10000. Its been a year and there are still plenty of people who have not got a single penny from the government. Rs 2257 crores in Chief Minister’s distress relief fund is yet to be spent. Check out his original Facebook post. Here is the link to Fb post

