Latest NewsEntertainment

From background dancer to the South Indian Lady Superstar: Find out the actress here

Jun 3, 2019, 05:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Premam was a trend setter Malyalam movie industry. Malar miss in the movie was a newcomer named Saipallavi Senthamatrai. After her successful debut she has made a huge fan base in almost all south Indian languages with her dancing and histrionic talents. Surya starrer NGK directed by Selvaraghavan is her upcoming movie.

As the movie run successfully some of her old insignificant roles are being discussed in social media. One among them Is evergreen movie Kasthooriman directed by Lohithadas. She is seen in a song sequence as well as in one or two scenes. There are many stars who struggled to get famous. And saipallavi is a new addition as that matter. She is known for her bold decision in not appearing for fairness ads. She said that Its an Indian color and she doesn’t need money from such ads.

Tags

Related Articles

LPG Cylinders Get a Price Cut. Check Out the New Prices

Nov 30, 2018, 07:44 pm IST

Customs duty rises: Might affect these common using electronic goods

Dec 15, 2017, 05:33 pm IST

Adityanath’s Taj Visit today: first ever BJP CM to visit Taj Mahal

Oct 26, 2017, 10:07 am IST

Vivek Oberoi starrer ‘PM Narendra Modi’ finally hit theaters

May 24, 2019, 10:06 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close