From background dancer to the South Indian Lady Superstar: Find out the actress here

Premam was a trend setter Malyalam movie industry. Malar miss in the movie was a newcomer named Saipallavi Senthamatrai. After her successful debut she has made a huge fan base in almost all south Indian languages with her dancing and histrionic talents. Surya starrer NGK directed by Selvaraghavan is her upcoming movie.

As the movie run successfully some of her old insignificant roles are being discussed in social media. One among them Is evergreen movie Kasthooriman directed by Lohithadas. She is seen in a song sequence as well as in one or two scenes. There are many stars who struggled to get famous. And saipallavi is a new addition as that matter. She is known for her bold decision in not appearing for fairness ads. She said that Its an Indian color and she doesn’t need money from such ads.