Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge as Health Minister

Doctor-turned-politician Harsh Vardhan today took charge as the Union Health Minister, almost five years after he was divested of the charge. The 64-year-old arrived at Nirman Bhawan on a cycle on the occasion of World Bicycle Day. He said he would try to continue cycling from his home to office and vice-versa and appealed to people to adopt healthy practices.

Harsh Vardhan was presented with bouquets by officials as the took charge of the office