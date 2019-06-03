Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge as Health Minister

Jun 3, 2019, 06:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

On the Occasion of World Bicycle Day, the MP Dr has Vardhan on Monday arrived at the Nirman Bhawan here on a bicycle to take charge as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

Doctor-turned-politician Harsh Vardhan today took charge as the Union Health Minister, almost five years after he was divested of the charge. The 64-year-old arrived at Nirman Bhawan on a cycle on the occasion of World Bicycle Day. He said he would try to continue cycling from his home to office and vice-versa and appealed to people to adopt healthy practices.

Harsh Vardhan was presented with bouquets by officials as the took charge of the office

