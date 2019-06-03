How to download new android 9 Pie update in Redmi; Details Inside

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6 Pro are pretty old phones now. The Note 5 Pro is two years old while Redmi 6 Pro almost turns one year old. Both the 5 and 6 Redmi Note series phones until now were running on MIUI based on Android Oreo software. Now, both the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi 6 Pro have received MIUI 10 based on top of Android 9 Pie software. So, if you own a Redmi Note 5 Pro or Redmi 6 Pro you will or must have got the sweetness of Android 9 Pie.

How to download Android 9 Pie update on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro:

–Connect the phone to WiFi network

–Head to the Setting menu

–Go to About phone

–Check of update

–If update available click on download and install the update

Note: If the update isn’t available you’ll need to wait for some days for the update to hit the phone.