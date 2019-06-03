hree Language Debate; “Centre takes decision on TN Protest”; Details Inside

Facing the pressure from Tamil Nadu against the National Education Policy’s recommendation for mandatory Hindi teaching in all states. The center has issued a modified draft leaving out the controversial clause.

In the newly modified draft version uploaded by the Human Resources Development Ministry, Section 4.5.9 titled ‘Flexibility in the choice of languages’ has been changed, omitting any reference to which languages students may choose.

The centre asserted “In keeping with the principle of flexibility, students who wish to change one of the three languages they are studying may do so in Grade 6, so long as the study of three languages by students in the Hindi-speaking states would continue to include Hindi and English and one of the modern Indian languages from other parts of India, while the study of languages by students in the non-Hindi-speaking states would include the regional language, Hindi and English.”