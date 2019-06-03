J&K : Amit Shah holds internal security meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a marathon meeting to take stock of internal security in the country and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and the Intelligence Bureau chief.

The Minister was given a detailed briefing by Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, IB chief Rajiv Jain and a representative of R&AW chief Anil Dhasmana as well as other senior officials of the Ministry. A detailed representation was also given to the Minister by the Joint Secretaries. Shah was apprised about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and in border areas, an official said. The Secretary of R&AW, who attended the meeting in place of his chief, informed Shah about the security concerns in the country’s neighbourhood such as the threats from militant groups in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The IB chief briefed him about internal security. Informed sources said the Home Ministry’s Internal Security Department and the Jammu and Kashmir Affairs division had presented special notes. The Jammu and Kashmir division deals with counter-terrorism, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and coordination between various ministries including Defence and External Affairs.Shah reportedly expressed concern over Maoist violence and also discussed activities of jehadi groups, particularly about those active in Kerala and adjoining states.

The Home Minister is expected to meet the chiefs of paramilitary forces including the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Industrial Security Force and other police organisations in the coming days. Shah will also take stock of the Delhi Police, which comes directly under the control of the Ministry. A reshuffle at the top is expected in Delhi Police.