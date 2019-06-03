Latest NewsIndia

Kerala Congress expels party leader AP Abdullakutty for praising PM Modi

Jun 3, 2019, 03:07 pm IST
The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday expelled party leader AP Abdullakutty on charges of indiscipline. The party was reportedly miffed with the senior party leader from Karnataka over his Facebook praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his post, Abdullakutty had said that the “PM has become popular because he has imbibed Gandhian values in his governance”.

“This win in election is certainly due to the wide acceptance of Modi’s development agenda. PM Modi has reflected Mahatma Gandhi’s word that ‘when you develop a policy, you should remember the face of the poorest’ in his rule.” Swachch Bharath and Ujwala Yojana are examples of this,” the former MP from Kerala’s Kannur wrote on Facebook.

He further called out political commentators and leaders for criticising PM Modi and said that they should deliberate on the reasons behind the thumping victory of the BJP in national elections.

