“Mamatha might be a veteran leader but her behavior is abnormal” says this Union Minister

The Union Minister Babul Supriyo has asserted that the Asansol constituency will send ” Get Well Soon” cards to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamatha Banerjee as she is made on to a low profile by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

Supriyo, who was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) from the Asansol seat in West Bengal for a second term, maintained that though Banerjee is an “experienced” politician but her behavior is “abnormal and bizarre”.

She is an experienced politician but her behavior is abnormal and bizarre. She should keep in mind the dignity of the post she holds. She should take a break for a few days. She is rattled by BJP’s presence in Bengal,” Supriyo asserted.

She is the cause for so many memes on social media, it is not good for anyone. From my constituency Asansol, we will send ‘Get Well Soon’ cards to Mamata Banerjee. Something is definitely not well with Didi, and she needs to answer that.” he again added.