Mayawathi blames Akhilesh Yadav for this reason; Details Inside

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawathi has blamed the alliance with Samajwadi Party for UP election result likely to part ways with Akishlesh Yadav’s party.

Mayawati, who held a review meeting with office bearers and senior leaders of the BSP blamed Akhilesh Yadav for not being able to stop the division of Yadav votes during Lok Sabha election 2019.

According to the BSP sources, Mayavathi in a meeting asserted that Akhilesh Yadav was not even able to assure victory for his own wife Dimple Yadav. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav lost the election by over 12,000 votes in Kannauj.

Mayawati was “very upset” with her party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections and has now blamed the Samajwadi Party for the poor poll performance. While BSP won 10 seats, SP contributed to the alliance’s tally with five more seats.