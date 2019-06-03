Modi 2.0 : The National Security Advisor also gets a second term

Along with the newly sworn NDA government the National Security Advisor also retains his position. Ajit Doval is a confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will serve the nation for another 5 years and he is given a cabinet position this time.

The second term is recognition for the crucial role played by him in many significant events over the past years. The secure return of 46 Indian nurses from Iraq, negotiations in Docklam issues, etc were golden feathers added to his hat. He was appointed as the Chairman of SPG in 2018 which gave him a key role in Nation’s decision making. Balakot airstrikes and release of Abhindan Varthaman etc happened with his keen visio