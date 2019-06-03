Nanda Devi trekking tragedy: Bodies spotted

The search group has spotted five bodies of mountaineers who went missing in Nanda Devi Mountain. Earlier for British nationals were airlifted and a team was sent to search for the remaining eight. Nanda Devi is the second highest –peak with high records of accidents. The mountain was hit by multiple avalanches.

The search began on May 31 as the group was expected to reach the base camp on May 26. The treacherous terrain and adverse climate affects the rescue operations. The rescue workers assume that all the eight have been killed. The missing group was headed by experienced British Mountain guide Martin Moran. Four bodies were seen together while the fifth one was slightly away from the rest. The hints of the survivors helped the search team to narrow down there area.