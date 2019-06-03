Nipah virus :  Health department should be ready to face any situation,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday said precautionary measures have been taken in the situation of expressing suspicion on the presence of Nipah virus on the youth undergoing treatment in Ernakulam. The government is scrutinising the present situation. The chief minister demanded to strictly follow the directions instructed by the health department.

There is no need to panic. Be vigilant. The health department should be ready to face any situation. Fake movements via social media on the virus should not be made, he said.

Meantime, Health Minister K K Shylaja said the presence of the virus is suspected on the youth undergoing treatment but need not panic. More test results are to be obtained. The result from Pune Virology Institute is awaited, she said.

The health minister will camp in Kochi to co-coordinate measures to contain the viral outbreak. The virus that causes high fever, headache and coma in extreme cases is spread by fruit bats.