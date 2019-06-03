Nipah Virus : The symptoms and precautions

The symptoms and precautions There are rumors that Nipah virus has rebounded in the state. Let us see the possible measures to stay safe.

What is Nipah Virus? NIpah is virus belongs to the paramixo viride category. It is said to be transmitted from animals to animals. But there are possibilities of man to man and animal to man infection.

Consumption of fruit or fruit products contaminated by the urine and saliva of bat is the major source of infection. Symptoms The symptoms will be visible within 5 to 14 days after infected. Fever, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, sour throat are the first symptoms. Later the patient may develop pneumonia, respiratory problems, encephalitis etc. The fatality rate is estimated as 40 to 70%. This can be reduced by epidemic control measures and strict clinical management. Diagnosis Since the initial signs are non specific the diagnosis happen in later stages only. The main tests are real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) from body fluids and anti-body detection via enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA).

The outbreak detection can be done by immuno histochemistry procedures done during the autopsy of the affected patient.

Treatment Since vaccination is not available precautions are the only possible solution.

Reducing the risk of bat to human transmission

• Fruits with sign of bat bites should be avoided.

• Freshly collected date palm juice must be boiled before consumption

• Use coverings in sap collecting areas to prevent bats. Reducing the risk of animal to human transmission

• Use gloves and other protective measures while dealing with animals(pet, farm, slaughtering)

• Avoid contact with infected pigs Reducing the risk of human to human transmission

• Avoid close physical contact with infected people

• Use precautionary measures (hand wash, sanitizing) while looking after infected people.

• Move the infected person to isolated ward

• Limit the health workers in the isolated ward.

• Avoid close contact with deceased body.

• Use masks and other protective aids while attending the funeral 24 hour service NHM health department helpline number is available for the public NO:0471-2552056, 1056(toll free)