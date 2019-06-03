Shashi Tharoor Enters Three Language Debate. Here is What He Said

Ministry of Human Resource Development had made it clear that the whole buzz about Hindi being imposed in TamilNadu is needless since it is not government policy and just a recommendation. There was a strong backlash from leaders of TamilNadu after it was alleged that Hindi will be included in Tamil Nadu schools under draft New Education Policy (NEP). Congress M.P Shashi Tharoor has now entered the heated debate.

He said nobody in the north is studying Tamil or Malayalam.

“Most of us in the south learn Hindi as a second language, but nobody in the north is learning Malayalam or Tamil,” Tharoor told news agency ANI. “The solution is not to abandon the three-language formula but to implement it in a better manner,” said Tharoor when asked to comment on the new draft policy of National Education, which recommends among other things three languages formula in schools.

When asked about the guests who were aggressively turned away by Pakistani security officials from an ‘Iftar’ party hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Tharoor said: “I am sorry. I was not aware of that incident. Unfortunately, the relationship between India and Pakistan is really in bad shape. It’s in a trough.”