Shoaib Akhtar Tries to Lift the Spirits of Pakistan, Kevin Pietersen Trolls him. See this

Jun 3, 2019, 06:19 am IST
Pakistan has had a disastrous World cup opener, looking so inept against the short-pitch bowling of West Indies bowlers. Some of the shots they played against Windies seamers were embarrassing. They are all set to take hosts and overwhelming favourites England in their second match today and former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar tried to lift the spirits of the team with some inspirational talk.

“Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is what’s required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo. Go get them. Larr jao,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter along with a photo of him celebrating the wicket of Kevin Pietersen.

But then Pietersen soon hit back at him reminding Akhtar that he had scored a hundred in the match.

“Can’t argue with that tweet buddy as you’re celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100…! Great passion!” tweeted the former England captain.

Akhtar was however, quick to get back at Pietersen

. “Mate you were a true force to reckon with but loved my chicken dance after getting u out.” Check out Akhtar’s chicken dance here.

