Srilanka’s Presidential Election dates declared

Jun 3, 2019, 07:14 pm IST
Srilanka’s Presidential Election dates are out. The elections will be conducted between November 15 and Deceber 7th of this year said the Chief election commissioner Mahinda Desapriya.

The new election should be conducted before the term of the current president ends. Maitripala Sirisena the current head confirmed the dates during the recent visits in India. Sirisena’s term will end on 8th January 2020. Srilanka was going through a tough time following internal emergency and terrorist attack. The election is crucial to the neighboring nations as far as the foreign policies are concerned.

