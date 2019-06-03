This Congress MP set to donate his entire salary for the poor people

In a heart-winning move, H Vasanthakumar, the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Kanyakumari on Monday announced that he would donate his entire salary and all other reimbursement received as a parliamentarian from the government for the sake of poor people and their education. The Congress leader had donated his salary and reimbursements for poor even when he was an MLA from Nanguneri Assembly segment in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vasanthakumar said, “As an MLA, I had given my salary and all other reimbursements from the government for the poor people’s education. I will do the same now as a Member of parliament”. “This is my principle and I have always done this,” he added.