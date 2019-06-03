This epic reply from Saniya Ayyappan to bad comment on her Instaphoto is getting viral with no time

Thought the Lucifer fame Sania Ayyappan is acclaimed well, she is also the most criticized youth in the industry. She is often made the point of criticism on behalf of her dress and her sensuous photographs.

Though she is mocked on her photographs through derogatory comments, she had always taken care to provide stark replies to those who had mocked her.

The same has happened now. Saniya uploaded pictures from her latest photoshoot which has became the center of chaos now.

In the picture she had posted, one among her fan follower commented asking can you take at least post one photo decently leaving shorts and wearing full length pants.

In the reply which was epic, she has asserted that oh boy no !