Latest NewsNEWS

VIRAL WATCH; Mamata Banerjee breaks open BJP office, paints TMC symbol on wall; video inside

Jun 3, 2019, 05:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke open a Bharathiya Janatha Party office in Naihati area of North 24 Parganas district and painted her party’ s symbol of the party’s saffron Wall.

It was asserted that the incident happened on May 30.

Trinamool Congress has claimed that it was their office which was captured by supporters of the newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had won from Barrackpore after defeating the TMC candidate, Dinesh Trivedi.

When PM Modi was taking oath for the second term, Mamatha was protesting in the Naihati area of North 24 Parganas district.

Tags

Related Articles

Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Akhnoor, India Retaliates

Mar 4, 2019, 09:32 am IST

J&K : Student killed in clash between stone-pelters and forces

Jun 6, 2017, 11:04 pm IST

Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Do Not Bend Backwards For Anybody But Yourself’ Mantra going viral on the internet

Nov 29, 2018, 09:52 am IST

Padmaavat breaks PK’s record in North America

Jan 30, 2018, 07:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close