VIRAL WATCH; Mamata Banerjee breaks open BJP office, paints TMC symbol on wall; video inside

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke open a Bharathiya Janatha Party office in Naihati area of North 24 Parganas district and painted her party’ s symbol of the party’s saffron Wall.

It was asserted that the incident happened on May 30.

Trinamool Congress has claimed that it was their office which was captured by supporters of the newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had won from Barrackpore after defeating the TMC candidate, Dinesh Trivedi.

When PM Modi was taking oath for the second term, Mamatha was protesting in the Naihati area of North 24 Parganas district.