Latest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price rises

Jun 4, 2019, 04:58 pm IST
Less than a minute
Gold price rises again in Kerala

In the commodity market, gold and silver have risen again. The price of gold has appreciated around Rs.175 to Rs. 33,370 per 10 gram.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at US dollar 1,324 an ounce. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs.175 each to Rs. 33,370 and Rs.33,200 per 10 gram. Sovereign gold remained firm at Rs. 26,700 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the gold price has surgedRs.75 per 10 gram.

In the global market, the price of silver was lowered at US Dollar 14.79 an ounce. But in India, the price of Silver rose to Rs.250 to 37,750 per kg. Weekly based delivery gained Rs.162 to reach Rs.36,626 per Kg. On the other hand, silver coins remained steady at Rs.80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling.

Tags

Related Articles

Truck Driver Explains Why he Spread the Message of Terror Attack in South India

Apr 27, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Rajya Sabha elections

Rajya Sabha election results of 7 states: final list of winners

Mar 24, 2018, 07:04 am IST

Seven-year-old boy dies of suffocation inside locked car

May 21, 2019, 01:05 pm IST

Cristiano Ronaldo attacked by Famous Footballer’s wife Wanda Nara

Nov 10, 2018, 11:00 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close