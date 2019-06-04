Commodity Market: Gold price rises

In the commodity market, gold and silver have risen again. The price of gold has appreciated around Rs.175 to Rs. 33,370 per 10 gram.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at US dollar 1,324 an ounce. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs.175 each to Rs. 33,370 and Rs.33,200 per 10 gram. Sovereign gold remained firm at Rs. 26,700 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the gold price has surgedRs.75 per 10 gram.

In the global market, the price of silver was lowered at US Dollar 14.79 an ounce. But in India, the price of Silver rose to Rs.250 to 37,750 per kg. Weekly based delivery gained Rs.162 to reach Rs.36,626 per Kg. On the other hand, silver coins remained steady at Rs.80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling.