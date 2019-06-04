Latest NewsIndia

Election Defeat: Sudhakar Reddy to quit as CPI general secretary

Jun 4, 2019, 03:47 pm IST
CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy is likely to resign the post. He has informed the national council of the party that he did not want to continue in the key post of the party. He has disclosed his decision in the national executive and central secretariat meeting held last week. The CPI national council proposed to meet next month will appoint the new general secretary.

He pointed out his health condition for stepping down. Although the party asked him to rethink about the decision he did not retrieve from his decision. Reddy’s term will end only in 2021 April. Binoy Viswam, D.Raja, Athul Kumar Anjan, Amarjeeth Kour are in the line for the post.

The party has faced one of the biggest defeat in the general election held. The CPI had got only two seats in the Lok Sabha.

