Here is What T.G Mohandas Said About the Mistake Made by this News Channel

Earlier, Asianet news channel had made a mistake while reporting news about the encounter between Maoists and Jawans in Jharkhand. The writings that appeared on the screen read ‘Brave death for four Maoists” and ‘One jawan Killed’ whereas it should have actually been the other way around- ‘4 Maoists killed’ and ‘brave death for one Jawan’. Asianet anchor Vinu V John had tweeted later, clarifying that it was a typing mistake.

“Many times we had apologized in the channel for that mistake. Apologize for the mistake, it wasn’t deliberate. Sorry” he had tweeted.

BJP intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas felt that although it could have been a mistake as Vinu said, it has a lot to do with the attitude of the people sitting at the Asianet DTP. He says this could have been the work of the sub-conscious mind. Check out the tweets.