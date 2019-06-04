Latest NewsIndia

Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft missing; ISRO joins search operation

Jun 4, 2019, 08:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Space Research Organization has joined in the search operation for the missing IAF aircraft. The search continues for the Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft which went missing after taking off from the Jorhat airbase in Assam yesterday.

Thirteen people, including a Wing Commander, a Squadron leader and four Flight Lieutenants, were onboard the aircraft when it lost contact with ground agencies at 12:25 PM.

The Air Force is coordinating with Army and various government and civil agencies to locate the aircraft in the North East. Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 Special Ops aircraft have been pressed into service to locate the aircraft.

Tags

Related Articles

Attacks on girls’ schools in Pakistan, Prime suspect killed

Aug 5, 2018, 05:07 pm IST

Priyadarshan to team up with Dileep again

Mar 4, 2019, 08:11 pm IST

Two children killed in Mud House wall collapse, pulled down by elephants

Jun 21, 2018, 09:26 pm IST
shah-rukh-khan-joined-wife-gauri-khan-for-a-private-dinner-see-pics

Shah Rukh Khan joined wife Gauri Khan for a private dinner: See Pics

Mar 26, 2018, 09:34 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close