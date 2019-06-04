Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft missing; ISRO joins search operation

The Indian Space Research Organization has joined in the search operation for the missing IAF aircraft. The search continues for the Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft which went missing after taking off from the Jorhat airbase in Assam yesterday.

Thirteen people, including a Wing Commander, a Squadron leader and four Flight Lieutenants, were onboard the aircraft when it lost contact with ground agencies at 12:25 PM.

#SearchAndRescue Ops: #IAF continues extensive efforts to locate the missing #AN32. P-8 I of #IndianNavy, satellites like RISAT and aircraft equipped with multiple sensors have joined the concerted efforts to locate the missing aircraft. (1/2) — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 4, 2019

The Air Force is coordinating with Army and various government and civil agencies to locate the aircraft in the North East. Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 Special Ops aircraft have been pressed into service to locate the aircraft.