Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer to release on August 2

Jun 4, 2019, 08:53 pm IST
The makers announced that “Jabariya Josi”, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, is slated to hit the screens on August 2. It is helmed by debutant director Prashant Singh. The film was earlier supposed to hit the screens on May 17, but the release was then pushed to July 12.

The film is a comic take on the concept of ‘groom kidnapping’ prevalent in Bihar, popularly known as “pakadua vivah”.

Also starring Jaaved Jaaferi, the movie is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production.

