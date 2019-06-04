Mayawati bids farewell to the alliance: Here is the reason

Mayawati, the chief of BSP stated that the party will contest independently in the upcoming assembly election. Bahujan Samajwadi Party has earlier made an alliance with Samajwadi Party to contest the Loksabha election.

The fromer UP cheif Minister, says the current decision is not a permanent break from the alliance. But it is noticeable that the alliance doesn’t work up to the expectation. She claimed that the SP didn’t get enough support from their community itself which compelled her to think for a separate candidature.

Mayawati praised SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and said that she look forwards to the future of the association. She asked the elected members to work for strengthening the party instead of making alliances.

In the recent election the grand aliiance of SP-BSP got only 15 seats altogether 10 for SP, 5 for BSP and RLD drew a blank. BJP swept 62 out of 80 seats in the state. The alliance which was said to redefine the future doesn’t know its future now.