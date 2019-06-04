Nipah Virus : Six-member experts team send to Kerala,says Union health ministry

In the wake of Nipah virus scare,The Centre constituted a six-member team of experts to access the assess the situation in the Kerala state. The team which has been constituted by the Union health ministry will reach Kerala on Tuesday and will assist state experts in disease preparedness. After a 23-year-old patient was tested positive of Nipah virus in Kerala, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday had called a meeting at his residence with all the officers including health secretary. The Minister informed that the Ministry had dispatched a team of six officers to Kerala.

The Union Minister assured Kerala all possible support from the Central government and urged people not to panic about the situation. “We are also in touch with wildlife department to seek their help for subjecting the bats for testing of the virus. I don’t think there is any need to panic”, Vardhan said.

On Tuesday, Kerala Health Minister K.K.Shailaja confirmed that the youth being treated near Kochi has tested positive for Nipah virus (NiV). The Minister has also assured that elaborate arrangements have been made to tackle the emergency and there was no need for panic. According to reports, the youth is a student who first sought treatment at two private hospitals in Thrissur, where he had gone for student internship.